Suspect Arrested In Dallas Hair Salon Shooting, FBI Opens Hate Crime Probe

This undated photo provided by the Dallas County jail shows Jeremy Smith. The girlfriend of Smith who was arrested in Dallas on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in a shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown, told police he had been admitted to health facilities because he was having delusions about Asian Americans, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Jeremy Theron Smith, faces three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.(Dallas County jail via AP)

The FBI has opened a hate crime investigation into the shooting that wounded three women at an Asian American-owned hair salon in Dallas last week.

A Dallas police arrest affidavit says the suspected gunman, 37-year-old Jeremy Smith, appears to have delusions that Asians are out to get him. That’s according to his girlfriend who added that Smith had sought mental health treatment.

Smith is under arrest for the shooting that happened last Wednesday at the Hair World salon in Dallas’ Asian Trade District. The three women who were shot are expected to recover.

Authorities are also working to determine if Smith is the suspect who opened fire at two other Asian American-run businesses.