Suspect Arrested In Dallas Hair Salon Shooting, FBI Opens Hate Crime Probe

The FBI has opened a hate crime investigation into the shooting that wounded three women at an Asian American-owned hair salon in Dallas last week.
A Dallas police arrest affidavit says the suspected gunman, 37-year-old Jeremy Smith, appears to have delusions that Asians are out to get him. That’s according to his girlfriend who added that Smith had sought mental health treatment.
Smith is under arrest for the shooting that happened last Wednesday at the Hair World salon in Dallas’ Asian Trade District. The three women who were shot are expected to recover.
Authorities are also working to determine if Smith is the suspect who opened fire at two other Asian American-run businesses.