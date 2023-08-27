Suspect Arrested In El Paso Scottish Rite Temple Fire

A suspected arsonist has been arrested in the devastating fire in the El Paso Scottish Rite Temple fire.

U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives agents arrested 30-year-old Noah Ochoa last week. He’s accused of breaking into the 100-year-old Scottish Rite Temple in downtown El Paso on July 24th and starting a fire that caused what was described as devastating damage to one of the oldest buildings in downtown El Paso.

A federal detention hearing to determine if Ochoa will be given bond is set for Tuesday morning.