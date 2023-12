A suspect in last month’s Fort Worth Stockyards shooting is in custody. Fifty-year-old Odell Thompson was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Friday. He’s facing a murder charge in the death of 46-year-old Julian Rey Torrez, who had been shot in the head when police found him on November 25th in the backyard of a home in the 23-hundred block of North Houston Street, west of the Stockyards. Torrez was pronounced dead at the scene.