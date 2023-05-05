Suspect Arrested In Serbia’s Second Mass Shooting In 2 Days

Forensic police inspects the scene around a car in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

(AP) — Authorities say a gunman apparently shooting at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages. Thursday’s attack shook a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called Thursday’s shooting an attack on the whole nation. He said the person arrested wore a T-shirt with a pro-Nazi slogan on it. It came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard at a school in the capital. The bloodshed sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation scarred by wars, but unused to mass murders.