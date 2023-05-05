WORLD

Suspect Arrested In Serbia’s Second Mass Shooting In 2 Days

Fred CruzBy 8 views
0
Forensic police inspects the scene around a car in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. A shooter killed multiple people and wounded more in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

(AP) — Authorities say a gunman apparently shooting at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages. Thursday’s attack shook a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called Thursday’s shooting an attack on the whole nation. He said the person arrested wore a T-shirt with a pro-Nazi slogan on it. It came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard at a school in the capital. The bloodshed sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation scarred by wars, but unused to mass murders.

 

Fred Cruz

April Jobs Report May Point To US Labor Market’s Resilience

Previous article

Police Video Shows Idaho Killings Suspect In Traffic Stop

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD