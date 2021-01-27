Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of Harris County Deputy

A suspect is under arrest in the shooting of a Harris County deputy on Tuesday evening. The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. when deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person near Veterans Memorial Drive and Forestburg.

A man pulled a gun and shot at them, wounding one of the deputies several times. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies arrested 37-year-old Moises Martinez after searching for him for more than three-hours. The wounded 35-year-old deputy is in stable condition and is expected to recover.