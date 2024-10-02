Suspect Arrested In Waco Murder

Waco police say the suspect in a late February homicide has been arrested in the DFW area. Amani Gibson was taken into custody in Arlington on Tuesday. Gibson is accused of shooting Winfred Talley and two girls after a fight around 3:00 a.m. on February 24th. The two girls survived, but Talley died at a local hospital.

Waco police say they worked with the US Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Arlington Police Department to track down and arrest Gibson, who will now be transported back to McLennan County.