Suspect Caught In Man’s Killing In McAllen

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A homicide suspect is in custody in the shooting death of a man near downtown McAllen Monday night. McAllen police tracked down and arrested 35-year-old Julio Diaz who was being sought for killing 55-year-old Robert Wise of Mission.

Officers responded to a call about a gunshot in the 100 block of North 11th Street and got to the scene to find Wise on the ground and the shooter gone. Wise was rushed to the hospital where he died. Details of Diaz’s arrest are not known, and it’s not clear why Wise was killed.