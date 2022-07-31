Suspect Charged In Death Of Man Found After Grass Fire Put Out

A local gang member remains jailed on a charge of murder in the violent death of a fellow gangmember. 27-year-old Jose Alfonso Lopez was arrested and arraigned Friday, hours after firefighters discovered the body of 21-year-old Edel Galvan.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say Lopez had stabbed Galvan, then set him on fire in a rural area north of Weslaco early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a grass fire found Galvan’s partially burned body. Lopez is being held on bonds totaling $1.2 million.