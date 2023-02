A 17-year-old suspect has been arraigned on a charge of murder in Monday night’s shooting death of a Brownsville man.

Brownsville police say their investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Jose David Garcia who’s accused of killing 33-year-old Martin Leal Longoria. He was found dead outside a home in the near-downtown neighborhood of East Adams and East 3rd streets.

A judge Wednesday ordered Garcia jailed with no bond. Police have not disclosed a motive for the deadly shooting.