Suspect Charged, Victims ID’d In Fatal Crash Involving SUV And Golf Cart

A man is charged with three counts of murder following a deadly DWI crash involving an SUV and a golf cart early Sunday morning.

Harris County deputies responded around 3 a.m. to the accident on Greenhouse at Towne Lake Parkway. The SUV driver, 21-year-old Daniel Rivera, was reportedly intoxicated. Two of the three riders on the golf cart died at the scene, and the third died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is identifying them as 36-year-old Jacob Wnuk, 41-year-old Christopher Scandridge, and 37-year-old Fraser Anderson.