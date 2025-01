A suspect has been charged with capital murder after a shooting earlier this month in Donna. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says the new charges against 28-year-old Geoffery Jay Luna were filed Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office began investigating after a 16-year-old male was found in critical condition in the 19-hundred block of Walker Road on January 16th. That teen died in the hospital on Saturday. Luna is being held without bond at the Hidalgo County jail.