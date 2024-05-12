Suspect Charged With Murder After Man Shot Dead Outside Brownsville Library

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A judge has issued bonds totaling more than $3 million for a man arrested for shooting and killing another man outside the Brownsville Public Library this weekend.

33-year-old Humberto Paz was arraigned Sunday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of 71-year-old Vahid Khaledi.

Police had responded to a call of a disturbance just after noon Saturday and found the victim dead from a gunshot wound to his head. Paz was still at the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.

Police say there’d been a verbal altercation between the two just prior to the shooting. It’s not clear if the suspect and the victim knew each other. Both the Brownsville PD and the Texas Rangers are investigating the killing.