Suspect Charged With Murder In Brownsville Man’s Killing Last Weekend

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville man has been charged with murder in the death of another man whose body was found in a southeast Brownsville neighborhood last weekend.

A police investigation led to 40-year-old Miguel Alfonso Ruiz who was questioned and arrested Tuesday. Ruiz is charged in the death of 41-year-old Alfredo Andrade Ramirez, also of Brownsville.

Police haven’t detailed the circumstances of what happened or if the two men knew each other – only that they had gotten into a fight.

Investigators have said Ramirez suffered several injuries, but that they’re waiting for autopsy results to confirm how he was killed. Ruiz is being held on bonds totaling more than $1 million.