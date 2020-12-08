Suspect Charged With Trying To Kill Mercedes Police Officers

Bonds totaling $3.2 million are holding a Mercedes man in jail after a domestic violence incident at a home where two Mercedes police officers came under fire.

The officers had responded to a 911 call early Tuesday morning in which a woman was heard screaming before the call was disconnected. Police say the woman’s ex-boyfriend was holding her at gunpoint with three children also in the house. But as the officers moved in, he fired several shots through a window forcing the officers to run for cover.

Backup law enforcement arrived, and after about 2 hours, the suspect walked out of the house and was taken into custody. 28-year-old David Lopez is charged with attempted capital murder, burglary, and unlawful restraint. The woman was taken to the hospital, treated for minor injuries, and released.