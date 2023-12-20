Suspect Communicates With Others While In Custody

One of the alleged ring leaders of a sex trafficking operation that was busted up last week in Plano, sent messages to co-defendants and others while in custody. William Garland had been provided a tablet in the Fannin County jail that he used to send some 600 messages.

On Tuesday, Federal prosecutors got a judge to agree to take the device away. Garland tells the judge he was not aware he wasn’t allowed to communicate with the other defendants.

Officials say it’s not unusual for inmates in that county jail to be allowed to use tablets.