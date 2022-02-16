Suspect Dead, 2 Deputies Wounded After Shootout In Texas

(AP) — Two Texas sheriff deputies have been shot and wounded after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was struck and killed. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened Tuesday night in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles west of Houston. Gonzalez said via Twitter that both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Gonzalez said the deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots being fired. He said when deputies arrived the suspect shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire. The deputies were hit and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.