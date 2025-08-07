Authorities are investigating after a man died while in the custody of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the 69-hundred block of Sigley Drive in Edinburg to investigate reports of a man jumping fences and breaking windows. They reportedly found 34-year-old Gonzalo Reyes Hernandez lying on a driveway with visible head injuries.

Witnesses said Hernandez had repeatedly struck his head against the concrete driveway. Hernandez was placed in an ambulance, but he allegedly became combative and assaulted three deputies. He was restrained, but died on the way to the hospital. An autopsy has been ordered, and the Texas Rangers are assisting in the death investigation.