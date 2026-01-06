A man arrested in connection with an incident at Vice President JD Vance’s home in Ohio in the early hours of Monday morning is expected to make his first court appearance today. William DeFoor has been charged with criminal damaging, obstructing official business, criminal trespass and felony vandalism.

Video from the scene shows windows apparently damaged in what may have been an act of vandalism or an attempted break-in. The vice president spent the New Year’s holiday at home Cincinnati but returned to Washington, DC on Sunday.