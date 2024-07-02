Suspect Faces Murder Charge In Mission Shooting

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A man is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of another man in Mission last night.

Police got calls about the shooting a little after 8:30 at a residence on Dinastia Dorado Street in west Mission. Police say one of the men was with his girlfriend there when another man showed up. Some angry words were exchanged, the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

Police haven’t disclosed where and when the suspect was arrested, and have not released the names or ages of the two men involved.