Suspect ID’d In Death Of L.A. Jewish Marcher

A homicide investigation is underway involving the death of a Jewish man in California after an altercation at dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian rallies.

The Ventura County sheriff says 69-year-old Paul Kessler got into a scuffle with a pro-Palestinian protester and hit his head on a sidewalk. He was stable when transported to a hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries Monday morning.

The sheriff says officers searched the home of the suspect, who has been cooperative, but it’s not known if charges will be filed. He added officials are also looking at a possible hate crime.