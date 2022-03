These images taken from surveillance video and provided by the New York Police Department show a man suspected of shooting two homeless people on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in New York. . (New York Police Department via AP)

Authorities are identifying the suspect they believe shot five homeless men this month on the streets of Washington D.C. and New York City, killing two of them.

Police say Gerald Brevard was arrested by ATF agents in D.C. early Tuesday morning. He was reportedly wearing similar clothing as he had on during the homeless shootings in Manhattan last Saturday, but did not have a weapon on him. His record includes a previous assault on a woman in Virginia.