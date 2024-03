File photo: Provided by the Clarke County Sheriff's Office, shows Jose Ibarra, 26, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Ibarra was arrested on charges that included murder and kidnapping in the death of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Hope Riley in Athens, Ga. (Clarke County Sheriff's Office via AP)

The suspect in last month’s fatal beating of a Georgia nursing student is asking for a jury trial.

Court officials in Athens say 26-year-old Jose Ibarra is in custody for the death of 22-year-old Laken Riley, and is facing charges of murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another.

Officials say Riley’s body was found in a wooded area near the University of Georgia. A court date in the case is pending.