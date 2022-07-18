Suspect In Buffalo Mass Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

People stand in the parking lot of the Tops Friendly Market on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. The Buffalo supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman is set to reopen its doors, two months after the racist attack. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The suspect in a deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, is pleading not guilty. That came just days after Payton Gendron was hit with numerous federal charges for what happened at a Tops grocery store in May. His attorney noted a plea deal could come before the case heads to trial.

The 19-year-old allegedly opened fire with a rifle and killed ten Black people. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the indictment last week and said the Justice Department “recognizes the threat that white supremacist violence poses to the safety of the American people.” With these charges, Gendron will have a maximum penalty of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.