Suspect In Custody Following Austin SWAT Action

Austin police say a suspect is now in custody after the SWAT team was called out to a northeast side hotel.

Police say they got a 9-1-1 call around 1:45 a.m. this morning about a domestic disturbance at the Homewood Suites on Center Lake Drive. After the suspect refused to open the door to a room, police backed away. Then following another 9-1-1 call from inside the room saying the suspect wouldn’t let them leave, police again made contact. This time the suspect threatened to harm those in the room and the police. After the SWAT team deployed, the suspect was taken into custody.

Police say there were seven people in the room. No names have been released and it’s not clear what brought on the incident.