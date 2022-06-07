Suspect In Custody For Threatening Edinburg Park Goers

An Edinburg man is under arrest in the hospital after apparently threatening park-goers with a gun. Several people at Edinburg Municipal Park began calling police Sunday evening when the armed man showed up.

The suspect ran when police rolled up but officers were able to quickly chase him down. Once in custody, he was taken to the hospital but a city news release did not say why.

The release also said officers did not immediately recover the gun. The suspect is facing charges of making a terroristic threat and evading arrest.