Suspect In Custody In September Hit And Run Death

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

It took two months but authorities have tracked down the driver they say struck and killed a man north of Weslaco and kept on driving.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 21-year-old Humberto Garza of Weslaco has been arrested and charged with failing to stop and render aid causing death.

Killed was 43-year-old Rames Gonzalez, also of Weslaco, who was walking his bike along Mile 4 West north of Mile 11 the morning of September 23rd. At the time, witnesses told troopers they had heard a noise then saw a black pickup truck speeding away.

