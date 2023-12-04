Suspect In Dallas Killings Dead

The suspect believed responsible for killing four people and injuring a fifth at a home in Dallas is dead. Twenty-one year old Byron Carillo reportedly took his own life during a pursuit with state troopers near Austin Sunday night.

Police found three adults, a one-year old and a 15-year old suffering from gunshots in the southeast Dallas home late Sunday afternoon. The three adults were pronounced dead at the scene. The one-year old died at the hospital. The teen was treated and released.

Carillo was spotted in a stolen vehicle on I-35 around 8:30 last night near Austin, and led troopers on pursuit. After he crashed the vehicle, Carillo shot himself once in the head. Court records indicate Carillo was charged with threatening two of the victims in 2021.