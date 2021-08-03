Suspect In Deadly Edinburg Hit And Run Surrenders

A pickup truck driver accused in the hit-and-run deaths of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby has been arrested.

DPS officials say an Edinburg man, 44-year-old Carlos Rodriguez Santiago, turned himself in Tuesday. Santiago is facing two charges of failing to stop and render aid and one charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities say Santiago was driving south on North Alamo Road in Edinburg Sunday night when his Chevrolet Silverado struck two women standing alongside their vehicle just north of Economedes High School. The driver kept on going.

One of the women, 18-year-old Lorena Perez, who was 8 months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Doctors were unable to save her unborn baby. The other woman was treated for unknown injuries and released.