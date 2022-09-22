Suspect In Death Of Man, Child Identified

Harris County authorities identified the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man and causing the death of his two-year-old son. Thirty-eight-year-old Bolanle Fadairo is accused of shooting the man multiple times at a gas station on Tuesday then driving off in the victim’s vehicle with the child still inside.

The vehicle was found abandoned hours later with the toddler unresponsive in the back seat. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators suspect he died from heat exhaustion. Fadairo is facing two counts of murder.