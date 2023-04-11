Suspect In Death Of Rapper Arrested

A man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a rapper in Houston last month is in custody. Officials say 40-year-old Montrel Burley was arrested last night for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Darrell Gentry, who was also known as B-T-B Savage.

Gentry was killed in a drive-by shooting that his mother believes was retaliation for him fatally shooting a man that tried to rob him and his fiancee at gunpoint this past February.

Officials say Burley was friends with the man that was killed by Gentry, which was ruled a justifiable homicide. The investigation into Gentry’s death is ongoing.