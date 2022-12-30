Suspect In Deaths Of Idaho Students Arrested In Pennsylvania

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)

(AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students, Moscow, Idaho Police Chief James Fry said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder. Kohberger is a PhD student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, a short drive from the University of Iowa. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.” The four students were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.