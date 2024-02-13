TEXAS

Suspect In Double Murder Surrenders

jsalinas
A 35-year-old former employee is in custody after killing two people at a chemical plant in Angleton on Monday.

Bradley Jones surrendered without incident to police at Surfside Beach after leaving the facility on Velasco Street. Police received an active shooter call at the Thermal Polymer Plant at about 8:20 a.m. Two employees, a man and a woman, were found with gunshot wounds and were transported by LifeFlight to a Houston hospital. Both later died.

Police say Jones held one worker at gunpoint before shooting the others in the back. The investigation is ongoing as to a motive for the shootings.

