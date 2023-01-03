Suspect In Idaho Slayings Not Expected To Fight Extradition

(AP) — A man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania. Twenty-eight-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody early Friday by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania. His attorney said his client is eager to be exonerated and should be presumed innocent and “not tried in the court of public opinion.” Kohberger’s family expressed sympathy for the victims’ families but vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.”