Suspect In Killing Of Texas Neighbors Arrested

A days-long manhunt for a suspect accused of killing five people over a neighborhood dispute in Texas is over. Authorities said Tuesday that they arrested a man in connection to the massacre.

Reports say Francisco Oropesa was taken into custody in the city of Cut and Shoot. The suspect, who is uninjured, was caught hiding in a closet at a home after the FBI received a tip.

The victims were shot to death “execution style” Friday in the town of Cleveland, about 45 miles north of Houston. Over 250 law enforcement officials were involved in the search, with a reward of 80-thousand dollars for information.