Suspect In McAllen Bar Rape Still On The Loose

McAllen police are still looking for a man who’s facing charges stemming from the apparent sexual assault of an underage woman in a downtown McAllen bar last month. 47-year-old Jose Enrique Garza, an employee of The Alibi bar on South 17th Street, is alleged to have given alcohol to the underage victim.

Police arrested the operator of the bar, 30-year-old Juan Martin Villareal, Tuesday on charges of sexual assault and also of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Police say they’d been called to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance April 27th and met with the minor who said she’d been raped at the bar.