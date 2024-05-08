LOCALTRENDING

Suspect In McAllen Free Mason Killing Found Competent To Stand Trial

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Alamo man accused of shooting and killing the manager of a local truck driver school has been found competent to stand trial. At the request of defense attorneys, a judge had ordered Julio Diaz to undergo a psychological examination. He is now scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing next Monday.

The 36-year-old Diaz is charged with murder in the shooting death of 55-year-old Robert Wise outside the Masonic Lodge in McAllen last July. Wise had just left an officer installation meeting when he was ambushed. He was the manager of the Wise CDL training school in Edinburg.

