Suspect In Mission Woman’s Murder Pleads Not Guilty

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

One of two men indicted in the death of a Mission woman has pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and evidence tampering.

24-year-old Kristian Valenzuela is accused of being part of the murder of 40-year-old Editza Gomez. Gomez had been missing for two weeks before her body was found by Mission police in early September – in the attic of the Miller Avenue home of her boyfriend, 33-year-old Reynaldo Mercado. He is also charged in Gomez’s murder.

Investigators say Gomez had been shot but haven’t disclosed the reason she was killed.