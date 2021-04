This driver's license photo posted on social media by the Burleson Police Department, in Burleson, Texas, shows Jerry Don Elders, suspected in the shooting of a North Texas police officer during a traffic stop early Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Elders has been arrested, authorities said. (Courtesy of Burleson Police Department via AP)

A suspect in the shooting of a North Texas cop is in custody. Jerry Don Elders was captured Wednesday afternoon in Gainesville following a chase. Burleson Police Chief Billy Cordell declined to release more details only saying the Texas Rangers are handling the case.

Elders is accused of shooting the officer Wednesday morning during a traffic stop. Police are investigating whether Elders killed a woman during a carjacking a short time after the police shooting. The officer is expected to live.