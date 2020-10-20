Suspect In SETX Double Police Shooting Headed To Hospital

Houston Police officers investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Houston. Two Houston officers were shot before a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, where the suspected shooter was arrested, authorities said. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Houston Chronicle via AP)

A suspect in a double police shooting in Southeast Texas is headed to the hospital.

Houston police did not reveal what injuries the suspect may have only tweeting the person is in custody. Police Chief Art Acevedo previously said the suspect surrendered.

Two cops were struck by bullets Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Holly Hall near El Rio. Further details have not been released but Acevedo and Houston Police Officers’ Union officials are asking people to pray for the officers and their families.