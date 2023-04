This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew Lester (Clay County Sheriff's Office via AP)

The elderly white man who allegedly shot a Black teen who rang the wrong doorbell in Missouri is pleading not guilty to charges.

Eighty-four-year-old Andrew Lester made his first court appearance Wednesday. If convicted of first-degree assault, Lester could face up to life in prison.

Lester turned himself in to police Tuesday and was released on a 200-thousand dollar bond. Sixteen-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot in the head and arm during the incident. His family says he’s now recovering at home.