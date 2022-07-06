Suspect In Theft Of Border Wall Panels Has Initial Court Hearing

A man accused of stealing nearly $1 million worth of steel border wall panels was ordered back into custody after his initial court hearing on charges contained in a federal theft indictment.

Juan Nestor Rojas, who was arrested this week, is charged in the theft of more than 100 border wall panels from a property in Pharr last year. The vice president of the company reported the theft in December, and surveillance video showed several heavy-duty pickup trucks, a flatbed, and a forklift moving about the property.

The company vice president told the McAllen Monitor at the time there’s evidence that indicates the theft was an inside job, but Rojas is the only person arrested so far. All of the border wall panels were eventually recovered from a property in Weslaco.