Suspect In Triple Shooting On South Padre Island Surrenders

A 23-year-old man is jailed, accused of shooting and killing three women in a South Padre Island condo. Island police say officers responded to a family disturbance at the Sunchase condominiums at around 10 p.m. Saturday. They found three women dead in one of the units – all had been shot. Shortly after, a man called police from nearby Port Isabel, told them where he was, and surrendered. The suspect is facing 3 counts of murder. Police have not yet indicated a motive nor characterized the man’s relationship to the women, who were 46, 47, and 65 years old, all from Houston.