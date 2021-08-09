LOCAL

Suspect In Triple Shooting On South Padre Island Surrenders

By 46 views
0

A 23-year-old man is jailed, accused of shooting and killing three women in a South Padre Island condo. Island police say officers responded to a family disturbance at the Sunchase condominiums at around 10 p.m. Saturday. They found three women dead in one of the units – all had been shot. Shortly after, a man called police from nearby Port Isabel, told them where he was, and surrendered. The suspect is facing 3 counts of murder. Police have not yet indicated a motive nor characterized the man’s relationship to the women, who were 46, 47, and 65 years old, all from Houston.

Biden Border Security Leaders Expected In The Valley This Week

Previous article

You may also like

More in LOCAL