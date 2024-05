A man in Oregon is being indicted for the murders of three women in 2023. Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Joanna Speaks were killed on separate dates and their bodies were found at different locations.

Authorities say 39-year-old Jesse Calhoun was later identified as a suspect in the three homicides. Calhoun is charged with three counts of murder in the second degree and three counts of abuse of a corpse.