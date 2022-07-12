Suspect Jailed In Death Of Brownsville Stab Victim

A suspect is behind bars in the stabbing death of a man at a Brownsville apartment complex this past weekend. It was early Sunday morning when a 21-year-old man was found in the complex parking lot bleeding from wounds to his neck and leg. The victim, Victor Manuel Hernandez, died Monday afternoon at Valley Regional Medical Center.

Brownsville homicide investigators were able to turn up a suspect, detectives secured a murder warrant, and 43-year-old Eric Salinas Quintero was arrested Tuesday morning without incident.

Investigators are still working to learn the motive for the deadly stabbing at the apartments at 6000 Danubio Court in northeast Brownsville.