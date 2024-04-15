Suspect Killed In Shootout With County Deputies

An investigation is underway after a suspect was killed in a shootout with Harris County deputies on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies pulled over a driver on FM 1960 near the North Freeway because of expired tags and a broken taillight. The driver refused to get out of the car and instead drove away.

The brief chase ended with a PIT maneuver on FM 1960 at Ella Boulevard, where the suspect bailed out and shot at the deputies. One sergeant and three deputies returned fire, and the suspect died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.