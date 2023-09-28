Suspect Ordered To Stand Trial For Murder Of Local Freemason

The Alamo man charged with killing the manager of a local truck driver school will go on trial for the murder in November.

35-year-old Julio Diaz pleaded not guilty to the murder charge Wednesday and the judge set the start of his trial for November 6th.

Diaz is accused of gunning down 55-year-old Robert Wise outside the Masonic Lodge in McAllen the night of July 10th. Diaz is seen on video from surveillance cameras in the area with a gun in one hand and a recording device in his other as he approached Wise as he was getting into his pickup truck.

Diaz continues to be held in the Hidalgo County jail on a $1 million bond.