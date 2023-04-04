Suspect Pleads Guilty In Drive-By Killing Of Young Mission-Area Girl

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

One of four men charged in the drive-by killing of a Mission-area girl admitted his guilt Tuesday just before his capital murder trial was to get underway.

A jury had been selected Tuesday morning , but 45-year-old Marco Antonio Reyes Chairez then agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of murder. In exchange, Chairez was given a 50-year prison sentence.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators say Chairez was one of four men who, a little more than two years ago, opened fire on a home northwest of Alton. One of the bullets that pierced the home struck and killed 6-year-old Yvone Adele Mireles. The other three suspects in the deadly drive-by, also charged with capital murder, are awaiting trial.