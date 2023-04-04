LOCALTRENDING

Suspect Pleads Guilty In Drive-By Killing Of Young Mission-Area Girl

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
Marco Antonio Chairez--Photo Courtesy Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

One of four men charged in the drive-by killing of a Mission-area girl admitted his guilt Tuesday just before his capital murder trial was to get underway.

A jury had been selected Tuesday morning , but 45-year-old Marco Antonio Reyes Chairez then agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of murder. In exchange, Chairez was given a 50-year prison sentence.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators say Chairez was one of four men who, a little more than two years ago, opened fire on a home northwest of Alton. One of the bullets that pierced the home struck and killed 6-year-old Yvone Adele Mireles. The other three suspects in the deadly drive-by, also charged with capital murder, are awaiting trial.

Manhattan DA Announces Charges Against Trump

Previous article

Deadline Thursday To Register To Vote In May City, School District Elections

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL