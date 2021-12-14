Suspect Pleads Not Guilty In South Padre Island Triple Murder

The suspect in the shooting deaths of three women on South Padre Island this summer is denying he was the shooter. 24-year-old Yordi Barthelemy has pleaded not guilty to charges of capital murder and assault family violence.

It was the night of August 7th when Island police responded to a disturbance at the Sunchase condominiums, and found three women shot dead. Not long after, police received a call from a man in Port Isabel who told them who and where he was, and he surrendered.

It’s not clear what Barthelemy’s relationship to the women was, but all three of the victims were related and lived in Houston. They were 46, 47, and 65 years old.