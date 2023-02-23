Suspect Shot Dead In Early-Morning Kidnapping

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A kidnapping east of Mercedes Thursday morning turned deadly when one of the suspects was shot and killed.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies had responded at around 3:30 to a report of a kidnapping in a rural subdivision at Mile 6 Road and Vera Lane. It’s not clear what went down but one of the suspects was shot dead and two others were arrested. A fourth suspect got away.

The kidnapping victim was recovered and the Sheriff’s Office says investigators are talking with that person and other witnesses.