A suspect is dead and two San Antonio police officers are injured following a shooting at a west side San Antonio motel. It happened around 8:30 a.m. this morning at the Travelodge/Ramada Inn off of US 90.

Police Chief Bill McManus says an officer and a cadet in training were in a patrol unit in a parking lot next to the hotel when a 9-1-1 call came in from a woman. When a third officer arrived, the suspect started running away, producing a handgun and firing at the officers.

The officers returned fire and killed the man. The two injured officers were both struck in the arm and are expected to recover. The cadet escaped injury.